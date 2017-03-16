– Luke Harper recently spoke with The Gorilla Position (transcript via wrestlinginc.com), here are the highlights…

On not being in the Wyatt Family: “Nope, don’t miss it at all. I just did an interview recently where I just talked about how frustrating it was to be in The Family, be almost a “Back-up dancer” for a strong amount of time. Me and Rowan broke out, and I broke out with the Intercontinental [Championship], but always in a shadow. For a performer like me, that’s hard to take and hard to deal with and I thought that the coming out party of the last six weeks was very eye opening and, ya know, showed me what was out there.”

On where his WWE career is currently going: “I’m very excited, I’m also upset at that the recent goings-ons of not getting into the main event of WrestleMania, I failed and I’m very upset and bitter about it, but, ya know, there’s not much I can do. I can only control what I can control and move on, but it’s very upsetting how it actually turned out after the rise.”

On his main event dream match at WrestleMania: “It would probably be a three-way dance between me, Bruiser Brody, and Terry Funk in a “No Holds Barred” match and maybe Vince [McMahon] isn’t watching. So we can do some real crazy stuff.”