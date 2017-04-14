– Madusa spoke with Wrestling Inc for a new interview. Some highlights are below:

On if she was a wrestling fan growing up: “Oh my God. Way back…’83 started, I was just putting myself through school. I was going to be a Nurse. No, it wasn’t really a goal of mine back then. Absolutely not. When I was approached, I was approached by some dude who became an amazing friend and awesome guy. I wouldn’t be where I am at today Beaumont, Texas sitting in the Hilton and had some crawfish and talking to you. So, anyway he introduced me to wrestling. He was dating a girlfriend of mine. He was a Hollywood stunt coordinator, and he said, you would be good in the entertainment business. I said, dude, I’m standing right here, and so is my girlfriend, you’re hitting on me? What a dirtbag. He goes, ‘no really, I think you would be really good in the entertainment business.’ I said, I’m not a stripper, I don’t do poles. He said, ‘no, not that.’ You said you’re a stunt man? Okay, I can be a stuntwoman, a gymnast, gosh, this is great, I can go to Hollywood! He said, ‘no, not Hollywood… professional wrestling!’ I said, are you f–king kidding me? No way dude! So he kept bugging me and bugging me for weeks and months, and I went down to his place and there were a bunch of sweaty and hairy men in masks, and there they were just throwing each other around, just a bunch of sweaty, hairy, stinky men in this 50 x 50 room, I just looked at those guys and thought that I can do this. I can throw around some of my gymnastics, mix it in there, so there it is, history, and here I am. I never looked back. I quit my nursing, and jumped in wrestling, made about $5 for 3 years, and thought to myself? What the f–k am I doing? But, it gets so deep, but one of your questions is a very long diatribe.”

ON being homeless before she signed with WWE: “Oh dude, I was homeless after I left, later on in life. I was homeless several times in my life, really bad, I depleted my savings, I was living in my car, they repossessed my car, yeah. I didn’t have jack s–t man, but I was determined. I was always an innovator and motivator, and I wasn’t even in the military. Man, I would have been great in the military, but I didn’t have any brothers or sisters, never had a father. My mother did the best she could but we didn’t have a relationship. Man, I should have been dead years ago, going down the wrong path, I didn’t have anything. The only savior I had at the time… well, she’s still alive today and she just hung up her Harley is my 94 year old grandmother, who is still kicking ass.”

On if she was nervous about WWE not really having a Women’s division when she signed: “No, if it wasn’t for Greg “the Hammer” Valentine, I can’t say never because I am a determined girl, but he’s good friend with Pat Patterson. He kept telling me that he had to give Patterson a call, because, that’s the thing that they need because the Women’s title was sitting in dormant for a long time, for about 10 years, and he said that they just need to give you a look, I said, I don’t want your help, I never had any help, I don’t want it. He said to just let me make the call… you’re either going to make it on your own or not but it is up to you. I said, okay, fine, do it, whatever. Sure enough, they took a look and said, wow, and I flew in and was hired. We did the tournament, and I said right away that I was going to bring my style. It is different. I am going to change Women’s wrestling to the next revolution; I’m going to make a revolution. I was a very strong person mind-wise. I was very gender defending and was very about equality and making a statement. I was so damn pissed when I got in and did my due diligence and said that this is bulls–t. Why is it Macho Man and so and so against, or Hogan and so and so against, and then the Women’s match? I came from an era when they called it a Women’s match. Now that s–t isn’t going to fly. I want to be main eventing. Now, there’s an evolution and all these things are changing and I had it, I said, nope. I want to start being on cards. I want my name, I want second billings. I want to have a match and I put that Japanese twist in America and they were just like, wow, and so the guys said that we aren’t going to follow her. We’re not following Bull Nakano and Alundra Blayze. So, at that time I was starting to make a change and was making a difference. When you are second billing all of a sudden. You have the main event, suddenly you have me vs. Bull Nakano and then you have The Undertaker and someone else, you know damn well you made your mark, yes sir.”

On if Vince McMahon talked her personally when she was released: “No sir, they didn’t, he didn’t. Nope, I just got a nice little letter from JJ Dillon. I still have that letter.”

On her Twitter back-and-forth with Paige: “Her and I were having fun at first because I just love her to death. I really do, I understand and get her. Her mom is amazing, I get along with her. We were having fun at first and then it got twisted to where it could have been a possibility but then it didn’t happen. Don’t get me wrong, I’m not begging and saying, ‘oh my God. I want one more match. I can be a superstar!’ No, no, no, if anything, I would love to have a contract to show up once or twice a year to get my million you know? Nothing wrong with that, but give me that damn gig. Where is that women legend that can run out and do that crap?”

On if she ever thought tossing the Women’s Championship in the trash would be remembered for so long: “You know, that is a really great question even though everyone feels bad asking. It is one of those… it wasn’t a defining moment of my career. I got let go, and it’s the truth. I was disappointed and maybe a little pissed, but I did not go in there thinking, you know, I am going to think of something to get even. I’m going to take my belt and throw it in the trash can on WCW, and just demean it. I didn’t even talk to Eric. I didn’t have any ideas of how I was going to work again. I didn’t have a job, so that wasn’t a predetermined plan or idea. I wasn’t even let go for 24 hours and Eric Bischoff called me and asked if I was interested in coming back to WCW, and I said yeah, what do you have? He said, ‘well, we’ve been friends for a long time and we’ve worked together before so I have an idea… do you have that belt?’ I said what belt? He said the WWF Women’s title? I said, you know what, I do? Why? Why Eric? What’s up? Him and I go way back to the AWA days, and he said, ‘why don’t you come on Nitro this Monday, I have an idea so this is what I am offering you, this is what I got, and we will take it from there and explode. Bring the title with you and we will talk.’ I brought the belt and he said that this was my idea. I said that it was a great idea. I might get a pop, and if I am lucky it would get me some publicity and can get on some magazines, so sure I will do it, no big deal. I said to Eric that I needed to return the belt because it is Vince’s belt, I needed that belt back. He said sure, no problem dude, I will give it to you. I said, no immediately. If I’m going to throw it in the trash and do a promo I need it back, he said, sure, you got it. It will be right back in your dressing room. Sure enough, as soon as I was done it was brought back to my dressing room, that was it. I didn’t think any of it. I don’t think anyone knew of the magnitude, I mean, did not know what it was going to do or anything. It was just to make a statement, nothing more. I can promise you that if it was Hogan or Macho or somebody, or a dude would have done that, do you know how much publicity they would have gotten? They would have been a god. I don’t care what anyone says, no! A women just did not do that. I thought when I did it, I said, you know what, I am going to stick up for women. I was just let go and that was after the fact, this is the reason why. I need to start a revolution, I’m going to change this crap. Women aren’t just a bunch of hoe-bags throwing around and I’m not going to wrestle in the mud. They knew I didn’t like any of that crap; throwing me around in BBQ s–t or whatever the hell they were doing, all that bikini stuff. I was getting pissed. I noticed who they were hiring, all these models and I said, okay, I am f–king out of here. I am so disappointed in the f–king degrading of women and what you are doing with them in this business. Again, it was a different era and I said, you know what dude, you need to f–king move on, I’m out of here. After 17 or 18 years, I’m done, I’m moving on. 1999 I got a call from the Monster Trucks and asked if I wanted to drive Trucks. I said, I know I need a job but I am not driving an 18 wheeler, he said, no, a Monster Truck. I said that I had never even seen or one or been to a show, just like wrestling. So, they flew me out and I test drove and it became a perfect marriage… probably a perfect one. It was a natural. Man, I was hitting the cars and coming in through a freaking pond. I land on all fours and said, f–k, I am fired before I am hired. I get out of the truck. I said, look, I never drove one before, I was just test driving it. I love dirt bikes and 4-wheeler drives, and I just thought that it was kind of cool. They asked if I had driven one before this and I said no. They said that I was hired. That next weekend I was performing in front of 60,000 people and I had never practiced inside a Monster Truck my entire life up until 3 years ago during my first practice inside a Monster Truck after years of driving.”

On why she retired from wrestling after 1999: “I was retired from wrestling because I was disgusted. I’m not disgusted at the girls personally because it was a new era. That was what the girls were doing, that was what Vince was doing with t–s & ass, playboy, mud bowls and all sorts of stuff. Nothing against the girls personally, but 97% couldn’t wrestle, but that wasn’t their fault. It was the right time for them, the right era, and that was okay, but that wasn’t for me.”