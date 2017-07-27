– Madusa recently spoke with Sean Waltman’s X-Pac 12360, here are the highlights…

Madusa’s Real Reason for Dropping WWF Women’s Title in Trash Can: I was so hurt, oh my God and I had a lot of come to Jesus talks with myself. You know those lonely nights by yourself crying yourself to sleep where people don’t know.

Madusa’s working on a Biography :I was approached here recently to do something totally different with the biography and I don’t think it’s been done. So all I’m going to say is I don’t have a publisher yet. I did have one and then I turned him down and that was probably stupid but things happen for a reason.

Madusa Wants What She Never Had in Her 18 Year Career: I really would like an action figure of course but you know whatever if it happens great if it doesn’t oh well… So here’s a cute story. So my husband was like, “Why don’t you have an action figure?” This was like before the Hall of Fame right. I was tearing up inside I was getting so mad. I was like, “oh I don’t know, I don’t know.” He goes, “well weren’t you with WWE?” I’m like, “yeah but I was in that one era, Allen, where it was kind of a lost era you know it just wasn’t happening. I didn’t know what to say, I guess I wasn’t popular enough or I just I don’t know. Don’t talk about it!” I snapped at him and I walked out. I don’t know maybe a couple months later… a frickin FedEx came. He goes, “open those packages.” I’m like awe okay maybe something from Tiffany’s. Hell no! I open it up and they’re action figures! And the dude who makes these WWE (Custom Figures) it was in WWE box… I’ve got two of those action figures, one is Madusa, and one is Alundra Blayze and it is spitting images. I said, “oh my gosh!”

Madusa on Whether or Not She Can Still Wrestle: Well after this knee, I feel pretty damn good! You never know, but listen to this, you know, it’s not my time, it’s not about me. People ask me all the time, could I still go? Damn right! I probably could if I got back to training for a month or two. You know what I would like? Why not be the woman version of Paul Heyman.(laughs.) You know what I am saying? Why can’t I go up there and get a few women in a stable? What about the Dangerous Alliance of Women? Or how about “these bitches will turn you to stone!”

Madusa Talks to Sean Waltman About Receiving a Voicemail from Chyna Two Days Before Her Death:

Madusa: We {Madusa & Chyna} started talking and it was two days before she passed and she left me this incredible voicemail, no I am not kidding, I left it on my phone, the message. And it was one of the greatest , greatest messages ever. It was really good. She said some amazing things ,she regretted a lot of things. Her and I were planning some things.And trying to come clean, that type of thing. Then two days before, we spoke and then I remembered I called her that evening and she wouldn’t answer her phone, I remembered she answered and hung up or something and I tried calling her back and then I found out she was gone two days later.

Sean: Just the fact that her and I never made peace with each other it’s something that would have happened.

Madusa: Oh my god, I know. Let me tell you she wanted to make peace, Sean.