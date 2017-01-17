– During the opening segment of tonight’s WWE Smackdown, Shane McMahon announced that the WWE Championship will be defended inside the Elimination Chamber at the PPV of the same name. Whoever is champion following the Royal Rumble match between John Cena and AJ Styles will compete in the match along with five other Superstars.

Elimination Chamber is a SmackDown-brand event and takes place on February 12th in Phoenix, Arizona.