– House of Hardcore has announced the main events for their April 21st and 22nd shows. The shows will take place in Metuchen, New Jersey and Philadelphia, Pennsylvania respectively and the main events are as follows:

April 21st:

* New Jersey Street Fight: Broken Matt Hardy vs. Tommy Dreamer

* Bully Ray vs. Sami Callihan

* MVP vs.Brian Cage.

April 22nd:

* The Hardys vs. Bully Ray & Tommy Dreamer

* Pentagon Jr. vs. Sami Callihan

You can find out more here