– A man has been arrested for bouncing a check for a charity wrestling show to benefit autism awarness. The East Haven Patch reports that James Raymond was arrested by East Haven police for his involvement in the event, where he presented a check to Paul Roma and Mario Mancini’s Paradise Alley Pro Wrestling for the “Wrestling for Autism” event that took late last month.

The check was ultimately returned for insufficient funds and PAPW learned a week later that the Autism Services and Resources Connecticut had never received the $5,000 that was raised from the event.

According to the site, investigators tried to contact Raymond but he did not respond, in part because he had disconnected his phone line due to harassing calls and texts he had received over the situation. Police soon realized that Raymond did not intend to cooperate and a warrant was issued.

“We take these investigations very seriously because do not want these types of crimes to discourage people from supporting good causes like this in the future,” Police Lt. Joseph M. Murgo said. “East Haven has always been a tight knit community that comes together to support people in need and will continue to do so. We want the public to know that this isolated incident in no way reflects the values of other charitable events that are held throughout the year to benefit worthy causes.”

Raymond’s court date is July 5th.