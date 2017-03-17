– The legendary Manami Toyota is retiring after thirty years in the ring. Squared Circle Sirens reports that Toyota, who made her professional debut on August 5th, 1987 at the age of sixteen, will have her last match on November 3rd at a special thirty-anniversary show in Japan that is dedicated to her career.

Toyota is one of the most popular and decorated women’s wrestlers in the history of joshi puroresu with a long string of championship reigns that included a stint as All Japan Women’s Pro-Wrestling’s biggest star during its run. She also had a run in the brief run in US working for CHIKARA in 2010.