– Mandy Leon recently spoke with bleedingcool.com, here are the highlights…

On ROH Capitalizing on The Popularity of Women’s Wrestling: With the amazing history behind Ring Of Honor Wrestling and the amount of outstanding talent that has been showcased within in the company and on Ring Of Honor’s YouTube channel, it is a beautiful thing to see that the Women Of Honor matches and content on the ROH YouTube channel receive the amount of views that they do. Fan’s around the world continue to show their support for the Women’s Division and by doing this it proves that we are doing something right. People want to see the WOH in action and featured on the regular ROH program. Ring Of Honor is known for being a company that focuses on recruiting top athletes from around the world and showcasing elite talent from around the world, and now the Women Of Honor is doing just that! We are the an elite women’s division showcasing the top women’s athletes from around the world! Due to the amount of support we have received, we now have exclusive Women Of Honor episodes featured on the ROH TV program every few weeks. The popularity of women’s competition in combat sports overall is outstanding! Seeing a strong, beautiful, inspirational woman with passion and drive to succeed in a competitive sport career such as professional wrestling is eye catching, attractive, intriguing and inspiring. There is a vision of power knowing that women can do anything they set their minds to. Women are no longer doubting themselves when it comes to male dominated sports and other careers, they are no longer intimidated or feel powerless. In todays era in the career of professional sports, women are fearless and embracing their inner Wonder Woman while following their dreams! Ring Of Honor is 100% capitalizing on the popularity of the Women Of Honor division and Women’s Wrestling in general and I could not be more proud of what we as a Women’s Division and family have accomplished in such a short amount of time.

On The Chances of an Episodic Women Of Honor Show: The Women Of Honor brand is going to continue to grow throughout 2017. In just a little over one year, we have accomplished so many great things and have made an enormous amount of history within the women’s division and within Ring Of Honor in general. In 2016 Ring Of Honor featured two exclusive Women Of Honor TV episodes on ROH TV featuring multiple WOH matches throughout the television episodes as well. On April 8th in Baltimore, Maryland we will be taping another Women of Honor TV episode! Hopefully in 2017 Ring Of Honor will be able to add more time to their television programming to where we can see the WOH in action every week on the regular program outside of the exclusive matches that are aired every few weeks. WOH is now partnered with Stardom in Japan and CMLL in Mexico, so you will be seeing the WOH in action with competitors from around the world! Fans can expect to see a lot of new faces added to the division and more outstanding matches from the Women Of Honor. You never what can happen so you just have to keep watching =)

Will There Be a Women Of Honor Championship?: I honestly have no idea when or if Ring Of Honor will introduce a Women Of Honor championship belt, but all of the Women within the WOH division work extremely hard and are so passionate I can only hope with the amount of support from the fans and our continued success that ROH does decide to introduce a WOH Championship Belt soon! The Women deserve it.