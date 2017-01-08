WWE.com spoke with Mark Andrews on the UK Championship Tournament. Below are some highlights.

Andrews on what the title could do for him: “I’m hoping that this can be the platform for me to show the world what they’ve been missing. It’s my opportunity to show the world what I’ve been training for over the last 10 years. I’m a high-flying wrestler, but I’m also in a band, and I try and incorporate that presence, with stage dives and stuff like that, into my performance. I base my life around the motto ‘one life, one shot.’ Which is how I’m approaching this tournament, that ‘you only live once’ attitude. I hope the WWE fans can get behind that.”

On facing Pete Dunne “That’s probably the most special part of this tournament, for me. I had Pete Dunne’s very first match. He was 12, I was 14. Ever since then, we’ve wrestled each other constantly around the world. When he was 19 and I was 21, we did a 10-week tour of America, wrestling as much as we could. We had a hotel for a few nights. After that, we slept on couches and lasted the whole time, wrestling each other, getting paid 20 bucks, real low amounts, just to survive. I’ve traveled the world with Pete. If it wasn’t for each other, we probably wouldn’t be where we are. I’ve learned a lot from him and I hope he’s learned from me. On top of that, guys like Tyler Bate, who Pete had a hand in training, he was part of our group coming up. Guys like Dan Moloney and even Trent Seven, he was there with us.”

Andrews on the advantage of using his high-flying style: “I do, because, as I said, Britain is known for mat-based wrestling, whereas you normally find more high-flying wrestling in places like Mexico and Japan. To have a high-flyer in the U.K. is a rarity. I consider that an advantage. It’s an easy way to escape from mat-based wrestlers, or heavyweight wrestlers in general. It definitely makes me stand out from the bunch if I can flip around the ring and entertain the crowd while doing so.”