In an interview with Wales Online, Mark Andrews spoke about wrestling Pete Dunne on a recent episode of NXT. Here are highlights:

On his recent NXT match: “The idea of being a part of NXT is incredible for me. In my first match I was wrestling Pete Dunne who is a long-term friend. We started training together when he was 12 and I was 15. To have a match with him in NXT was incredible, the cherry on top, and has been the peak of my career so far.”

On what takes the biggest toll on his body: “A lot of people ask about injuries but I find the traveling takes a bigger toll on my body. I am not on landing on my back and taking bumps – I am just sitting in car. Because my body has become so accustomed to wrestling over the years it is used to it. When I go on tour with my band I have to do a lot of stretches and take my foam roller with me. I am only 25 but I feel much tighter now than when I was 21. It is not the wrestling – it is being squashed in cars!”

On his goals in the WWE: “I am not the largest wrestler. I am 5ft 8ins and about 150lbs. For me cruiserweight wrestling is the style I enjoy the most. Massive congratulations to Tyler Bates [who won the UK Championship] but I want that championship. After that I want that Cruiserweight Championship as well.”