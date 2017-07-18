wrestling / News
Mark Henry Says He’ll Be Transitioning to Behind The Scenes WWE Work
July 18, 2017
– On last night’s WWE Table for 3: The Nation of Domination (411 will have a full report up later tonight), Mark Henry spoke about his time in WWE (21-years) and revealed that he will transition from talent to a backstage employee. He wants to help bring the young talent along and give them positive advice.
After twenty-one years in the business, @TheMarkHenry discusses the next step in his @WWE career on #TableFor3! @WWENetwork pic.twitter.com/wXBsS09Tox
— WWE (@WWE) July 18, 2017