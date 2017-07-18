wrestling / News

Mark Henry Says He’ll Be Transitioning to Behind The Scenes WWE Work

July 18, 2017 | Posted by Larry Csonka

– On last night’s WWE Table for 3: The Nation of Domination (411 will have a full report up later tonight), Mark Henry spoke about his time in WWE (21-years) and revealed that he will transition from talent to a backstage employee. He wants to help bring the young talent along and give them positive advice.

