According to PWinsider.com, former TNA knockout Marti Belle and SHIMMER champion Mercedes Martinez will compete in the Mae Young Classic. They join Kairi Sane, Tessa Blanchard, Abbey Laith, Taynara Conti, Jazzy Gabert, Kavita Devi, Toni Storm, Princesa Sugehit, Lacey Evans, Sarah Logan, Bianca Blair, Piper Niven, Dakota Kai, Rhea Ripley, Sage Beckett, Kay Lee Ray and Ayesha Raymond in the tournament, which tapes later this week and debuts on the WWE Network on August 28th.