wrestling / News

Marti Belle & Mercedes Martinez Set For The Mae Young Classic

July 12, 2017 | Posted by Larry Csonka

According to PWinsider.com, former TNA knockout Marti Belle and SHIMMER champion Mercedes Martinez will compete in the Mae Young Classic. They join Kairi Sane, Tessa Blanchard, Abbey Laith, Taynara Conti, Jazzy Gabert, Kavita Devi, Toni Storm, Princesa Sugehit, Lacey Evans, Sarah Logan, Bianca Blair, Piper Niven, Dakota Kai, Rhea Ripley, Sage Beckett, Kay Lee Ray and Ayesha Raymond in the tournament, which tapes later this week and debuts on the WWE Network on August 28th.

article topics :

Mae Young Classic, Marti Belle, Mercedes Martinez, WWE, Larry Csonka

comments powered by Disqus

Spotlights

loading



More Stories

loading