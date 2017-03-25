In an interview with Sports Illustrated, Marty Jannetty said the Barbershop Incident was supposed to lead to a match between himself and Shawn Michaels for Wrestlemania VIII, but it obviously never happened. Here are highlights:

On a proposed match with Michaels: “The barbershop window segment was actually setting up a match at WrestleMania VIII between Shawn and I. A few things didn’t go the way someone wanted, so they ended up completely scrapping that idea, but that was the whole idea of the barbershop.”

On how the match would have went: “We’d have needed 20-25 minutes with a jump-start to get the people on their feet. We had a match with a pace that was blistering in Denver a few months before WrestleMania VIII, and we could have had a match at WrestleMania that people would still be talking about. When it was over in Denver, the crowd cheered both of us in appreciation of what they saw. We were building Shawn up at the time, so that’s the direction we would have gone.”