– Marty Jannetty discussed why he didn’t face Shawn Michaels at WrestleMania VIII in a new interview with Sports Illustrated. The PPV took place after the infamous segment in which Michaels turned on his tag team partner and threw him through a window. As Jannetty tells it, a match was in the plans but it was scrapped.

“The barbershop window segment was actually setting up a match at WrestleMania VIII between Shawn and I,” he said. “A few things didn’t go the way someone wanted, so they ended up completely scrapping that idea, but that was the whole idea of the barbershop…We’d have needed 20-25 minutes with a jump-start to get the people on their feet. We had a match with a pace that was blistering in Denver a few months before WrestleMania VIII, and we could have had a match at WrestleMania that people would still be talking about. When it was over in Denver, the crowd cheered both of us in appreciation of what they saw.”

Michaels instead faced Tito Santana on the PPV and defeated him.