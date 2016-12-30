– Marty Scurll recently spoke with Ring Rust Radio, here are the highlights…

On Becoming The Villain: I get asked that question a lot. The Villain wasn’t necessarily something I sat down and thought, “Oh this is going to be my character”. I feel like it’s more like most great wrestling characters where it’s more of a reflection of my actual character. I think one day a few years back when I came up with it, wrestling is very much based on playing by the rules and conforming to certain rules, you have to do this, and play respect to this. I did do that for many, many years. That didn’t necessary work the way I wanted to so I essentially got a massive chip on my shoulder. So, I decided I am not going to play by these rules and I was going to do what I want and play this game however I fancy and be me. I didn’t care who I upset or that I wasn’t playing by the rules. This is my character and I’ve got the chance to go out there and do it. I can’t wrestle forever so I have the chance to get out there and make an impression. It wasn’t a case of me thinking I was going to carry an umbrella and say this funny line, but one day I just decided to talk to the ring with an umbrella and it just kind of happened. The best way I can describe my character is to liken him to Jim Carrey in the Mask. That would be a good way to describe my character: a bit of an asshole but you can’t take your eyes off of him. The guy that is there to make an impact and that’s the best way to describe my character. In wrestling now, I asked my little brother to watch some modern wrestling and he did. He used to watch it back when he was a child, I asked him what he thought about it and Owen said, “I enjoyed it, I get it, it was interesting, and very athletic. But where have all the great characters gone? When I watched wrestling it was the great characters like Kane, Undertaker, Mankind, and all these other great characters but I am missing it now. Even though you are my brother, your character resonates with me”. It’s all very well to go out there and put on an exciting match, while some of my matches are the most exciting out there, but having a character like mine that people can relate with is very important. I feel like that is a good reason why my character has worked. The amount of tweets I got from people saying they were dressing up like the Villain for Halloween and I thought that was really cool and I am making a change. I am giving them a character they can invest their time in.

On Working For ROH: I think a lot of them have never seen anyone or anything like me. They haven’t seen anyone who wrestles the style I wrestle, that speaks like me, or that looks like me. It’s all very new to me and very new to them. It seems they have accepted me or most have, as one of their own so maybe that says more about them than me. When ROH came to me, they made it very clear they wanted me on their team. It wasn’t a case of them finding me, I chose them. I knew they were the company for me. I knew they were going to give me a platform to put out the best Villain possible if that makes sense. So far, the responses have been great and it’s very exciting. They have only had a very small dose of the Villain so far. So, I am extremely excited to show them what I have in store and takeover the American wrestling scene. It gives me chills to think of the things that are going to happen in 2017.

On WWE’s UK Tournament: I think it was certainly an obvious choice for the WWE to do such a thing. The British wrestling scene has been kicking ass for many years thanks to people like myself, Zack Sabre Jr., and Will Osprey. It just makes financial sense for them to do that especially with their network. I think it’s a great concept. Everyone has been tweeting me to see if I was going to be in their tournament. Obviously, I am in ROH so I’m not going to be in the tournament. Then I see tweets saying it’s a shame that they can’t watch Marty on the WWE UK show tournament. Then I tell them that I am on ROH so watch that. Watch me wrestle some of the best wrestlers in the world. It makes sense to me since the UK scene has been doing so well. With the shows drawing such a huge audience and attendance. In 2017, so much is going to change in the wrestling industry, and I feel like a lot of it is starting here. WWE UK thing is happening, wrestling is returning to ITV. For those in America, ITV is the biggest channel in the UK and they are getting wrestling on that station on New Year’s Eve. Some guys are going this way, some are going that way. Guys like Will Osprey and myself going to ROH, everything is changing and I think 2017 is going to be an exciting year where a lot of people are going to make a lot of money. It’s going to be a hard year on the promoters, but in terms of the tournament, it’s a great opportunity for the UK guys that for years had no way to get spotted or a light shinned on them. Ten years ago, back when I was wrestling, it was hard to get someone to cover you for a local show, but here I am today being interviewed by you guys, and now these guys are getting a chance to wrestle on the network. I got a handful of friends on there like Pete Dunne and Trent Seven and I am excited to see them on it. I think they will do the country proud in what they do.