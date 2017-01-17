wrestling / News
Match Set For Next Week’s SmackDown
January 17, 2017 | Posted by
– WWE has announced that Randy Orton will take on Luke Harper on next week’s episode of Smackdown. The two have been showing dissent within the Wyatt Family for several weeks and Wyatt said on Tuesday’s episode that in the end one will stand and one will fall, but The Wyatt Family will be stronger:
.@WWEBrayWyatt: @RandyOrton will face @LukeHarperWWE on #SDLive next week! And all three Wyatts will be in #RoyalRumble Match! pic.twitter.com/YVHXhcwlF8
— WWE (@WWE) January 18, 2017