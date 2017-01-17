wrestling / News

Match Set For Next Week’s SmackDown

January 17, 2017 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
randy-orton-smackdown

– WWE has announced that Randy Orton will take on Luke Harper on next week’s episode of Smackdown. The two have been showing dissent within the Wyatt Family for several weeks and Wyatt said on Tuesday’s episode that in the end one will stand and one will fall, but The Wyatt Family will be stronger:

