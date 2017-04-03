wrestling / News
Matches Announced For EVOLVE 82, 83, 84, & 85 – Drew Galloway Appearing
April 3, 2017 | Posted by
– The following matches are official for EVOLVE 82, 83, 84, & 85…
EVOLVE 82 – April 22nd – Queens, NY
* Zack Sabre Jr. vs. Drew Galloway
* Kyle O’Reilly vs. Keith Lee
* Non-Title Match: EVOLVE Champion Zack Sabre Jr vs. Drew Galloway
EVOLVE 83 – April 23rd – Brooklyn, NY
* Zack Sabre Jr. vs. Lio Rush
* Kyle O’Reilly vs. Fred Yehi
* Timothy Thatcher vs. Keith Lee
* I Quit Match: WWN Champion Matt Riddle vs. Drew Galloway
EVOLVE 84 – May 20th – Chicago, IL
* Kyle O’Reilly vs. Matt Riddle
EVOLVE 85 – May 21st – Livonia, MI
* Kyle O’Reilly vs. TBA
* Matt Riddle vs. Jeff Cobb