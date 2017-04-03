– The following matches are official for EVOLVE 82, 83, 84, & 85…

EVOLVE 82 – April 22nd – Queens, NY

* Kyle O’Reilly vs. Keith Lee

* Non-Title Match: EVOLVE Champion Zack Sabre Jr vs. Drew Galloway

EVOLVE 83 – April 23rd – Brooklyn, NY

* Zack Sabre Jr. vs. Lio Rush

* Kyle O’Reilly vs. Fred Yehi

* Timothy Thatcher vs. Keith Lee

* I Quit Match: WWN Champion Matt Riddle vs. Drew Galloway

EVOLVE 84 – May 20th – Chicago, IL

* Kyle O’Reilly vs. Matt Riddle

EVOLVE 85 – May 21st – Livonia, MI

* Kyle O’Reilly vs. TBA

* Matt Riddle vs. Jeff Cobb