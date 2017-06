– The following matches are currently scheduled for the June 24th ROH TV tapings in Lowell, MA at the Lowell Memorial Auditorium…

* Ultimo Guerrero vs. Matt Taven

* War Machine vs. Seek and Destroy

* ROH Six Man Tag Team champions Bully Ray & The Briscoes vs. Young Bucks & Hangman Page

* Deonna Purrazzo vs. Kelly Klein vs. Karen Q

* Mandy Leon vs. Jenny Rose