– WWE has set two new matches for next week’s episode of Raw. A two-on-three handicap match pitting Seth Rollins and Dean Ambrose against The Miztourage is set for next week after the stable attacked the two in the opening segment. They then told Kurt Angle they wanted revenge and were offered a match against any two members of the three, but Ambrose and Rollins wanted all three of them so Angle made the match.

Also announced by Angle was a match between Bayley and Sasha Banks, with the winner getting a shot at Alexa Bliss’ Raw Women’s Championship at Summerslam.