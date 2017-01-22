– WWE Network News reports that the following matches were chosen by a WWE.com fan poll for the “Subscriber’s Choice: Royal Rumble,” which will debut on the Network on Monday. The synopsis for the collection and each match as listed in the collection are below:

Your votes have been counted! Prepare for the 2017 Royal Rumble with this Subscriber’s Choice Collection. Every single Royal Rumble Match was in the running, and the WWE Universe has spoken, narrowing it down to the Top 10. Featuring two Royal Rumble matches with the WWE Championship on the line, a huge surprise return at Madison Square Garden, and victories by some of the biggest names of all time including The Rock, Stone Cold Steve Austin, The Undertaker, Triple H, and more!

* 1992 Royal Rumble Match: For the first time in WWE history, the WWE Championship is on the line in this memorable Royal Rumble Match.

* 2000 Royal Rumble Match: In the peak of WWE’s Attitude Era, 30-Superstars, including The Rock, Big Show, and more meet in the Royal Rumble Match.

* 2001 Royal Rumble Match: The Undertaker, Stone Cold Steve Austin, The Rock, and many more compete in this unforgettable Royal Rumble Match.

* 2006 Royal Rumble Match: The WWE Universe learns that even the biggest dreams can come true in this memorable Royal Rumble Match.

* 2007 Royal Rumble Match: Superstars from RAW, SmackDown, and ECW take to the ring to compete for a shot at headlining WrestleMania 23.

* 2008 Royal Rumble Match: In one of the most shocking Royal Rumble Matches in WWE history, a surprise return spells defeat for other Superstars.

* 2009 Royal Rumble Match: When 30 Superstars compete for glory in the Royal Rumble Match, only one will claim victory to his legacy.

* 2010 Royal Rumble Match: Superstars from RAW and SmackDown meet for the ultimate opportunity to headline WrestleMania in this Royal Rumble Match.

* 2015 Royal Rumble Match: On a night of unprecedented reactions, 30 Superstars compete in this controversial Royal Rumble Match.

* 2016 Royal Rumble Match: It’s ‘One Versus All’ for Roman Reigns, as he defends the WWE World Heavyweight Title in this Royal Rumble Match