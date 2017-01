– According to wrestlezone.com, Ring of Honor has announced the following for the February 11th TV tapings in Pittsburgh, PA…

* Adam Cole, Cody Rhodes and the Young Bucks vs. Jay Lethal, Bobby Fish and The Briscoes

* Donovan Dijack vs. TV Champion Marty Scurll

* The Kingdom vs. The Rebellion

* The 2017 Top Prospects Tournament Begins