According to PWinsider.com, former WWE Tough Enough winner Matt Cappotelli has been informed that the brain tumor he had removed 10 years ago has come back. His wife issued the following update…

“Waiting to be taken for my MRI and get prepared for my second brain surgery tomorrow. Just found out that the tumor that I had removed 10 years ago has come back much more aggressively and needs to be dealt with. It’s a very large tumor and there is a portion that is inoperable. The portion that they are hoping to remove will be sent for pathology, which will determine what exactly we are dealing with and provide insight on future treatment plans and the next steps for the inoperable portion in my brain stem. #John9:1-3”

On behalf of 411, I’d like to send along my best wishes for a full recovery to Matt Cappotelli.