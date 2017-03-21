wrestling / News

Matt Hardy Addresses Legal Battle With Impact Over Broken Universe Gimmick

March 21, 2017 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas

– Matt Hardy has spoken out against Impact Wrestling in the legal battle over his “Broken” gimmick. Hardy made a series of Twitter posts commenting on the situation and claiming ownership of the Broken Universe, as you can see below.

Impact sent the Hardys a cease-and-desist demand regarding the gimmick, claiming that they own the intellectual properties created by Matt and Jeff due to their now-expired contracts and that they are not to use anything related to the Broken gimmick moving forward. Matt filed for a trademark for the character of Broken Matt Hardy on March 1st after his contract with Impact expired.

