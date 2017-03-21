– Matt Hardy has spoken out against Impact Wrestling in the legal battle over his “Broken” gimmick. Hardy made a series of Twitter posts commenting on the situation and claiming ownership of the Broken Universe, as you can see below.

Impact sent the Hardys a cease-and-desist demand regarding the gimmick, claiming that they own the intellectual properties created by Matt and Jeff due to their now-expired contracts and that they are not to use anything related to the Broken gimmick moving forward. Matt filed for a trademark for the character of Broken Matt Hardy on March 1st after his contract with Impact expired.

My Soldiers have been loyal & supportive throughout my existence. Thank you. They know the truth–That the #BROKEN Universe is my PROPERTY. — #BROKEN Matt Hardy (@MATTHARDYBRAND) March 21, 2017

The sincere, respectful & appreciative tweets I posted when my TNA contract was up- https://t.co/yJkKZF39Te & https://t.co/ZF0AzYmPKK pic.twitter.com/i3bt3eiZ1M — #BROKEN Matt Hardy (@MATTHARDYBRAND) March 21, 2017