Matt Hardy Announces Departure From TNA

February 27, 2017 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas

Matt Hardy’s tenure in TNA is done. Hardy, who has been a spotlight of the company with his “Broken” gimmick and storyline, took to Twitter on Monday night to announce that he is done with the company as you can see below:

Jeff Hardy has yet to publicly address his status with the company, but neither Matt nor Jeff were expected to stay with the company following a report that hit earlier this morning that they would not be re-signing their contracts. Reby Sky is expected to follow them out of the company.

