Matt Hardy’s tenure in TNA is done. Hardy, who has been a spotlight of the company with his “Broken” gimmick and storyline, took to Twitter on Monday night to announce that he is done with the company as you can see below:

My stint with @IMPACTWRESTLING was DELIGHTFUL. EXCEPTIONAL talent & locker room. A great, respectful team that worked hard in tough times. — #BROKEN Matt Hardy (@MATTHARDYBRAND) February 28, 2017

I wish @IMPACTWRESTLING all the best going forward, especially the INDUSTRIOUS talent. I hope they're all treated with respect & fairness. — #BROKEN Matt Hardy (@MATTHARDYBRAND) February 28, 2017

Jeff Hardy has yet to publicly address his status with the company, but neither Matt nor Jeff were expected to stay with the company following a report that hit earlier this morning that they would not be re-signing their contracts. Reby Sky is expected to follow them out of the company.