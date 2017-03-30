– Matt Hardy took to Twitter on Thursday to show off all of Jeff and his tag team championships before they head to Orlando for WrestleMania weekend. Hardy posted the following to his Twitter account:

It's tough being the #GreatestTagTeamInSpaceAndTime.. We have to teleport or fly with SO many bags to carry all these Championships. pic.twitter.com/AHy8Pk39hj — #BROKEN Matt Hardy (@MATTHARDYBRAND) March 30, 2017

Matt and Jeff are set to defend the Ring of Honor Tag Team Championships against the Young Bucks at ROH Supercard of Honor and will be hosting a tailgate party for WWN on Sunday morning.