Matt Hardy Bringing Tag Team Championships to WrestleMania Weekend

March 30, 2017 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas

– Matt Hardy took to Twitter on Thursday to show off all of Jeff and his tag team championships before they head to Orlando for WrestleMania weekend. Hardy posted the following to his Twitter account:

Matt and Jeff are set to defend the Ring of Honor Tag Team Championships against the Young Bucks at ROH Supercard of Honor and will be hosting a tailgate party for WWN on Sunday morning.

Broken Matt Hardy, Supercard of Honor XI, The Broken Hardys, WrestleMania 33

