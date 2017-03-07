wrestling / News
Matt Hardy Continues to Tweet Other Tag Team Champions
March 7, 2017 | Posted by
– At yesterday’s NJPW 45th Anniversary event, Hiroyoshi Tenzan & Satoshi Kojima defeated Champions Tomohiro Ishii & Toru Yano to win the IWGP tag team titles. Matt Hardy took notice…
#TenCozy, #HouseHardy sees you & your @njpw1972 GOLD. Monitor these men closely, @Vanguard1AAR.. https://t.co/WCLSuGI1pO
— #BROKEN Matt Hardy (@MATTHARDYBRAND) March 7, 2017
– Matt Hardy continues to Tweet back and forth with WWE Raw Tag Team Champion Karl Anderson…
@MATTHARDYBRAND @LukeGallowsWWE Hello #Broken One..
— Karl Anderson (@KarlAndersonWWE) March 6, 2017
Be aware, @KarlAndersonWWE & @LukeGallowsWWE… https://t.co/EWq9iUbyK8 pic.twitter.com/c0fYZ0CxYf
— #BROKEN Matt Hardy (@MATTHARDYBRAND) March 7, 2017