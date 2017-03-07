wrestling / News

Matt Hardy Continues to Tweet Other Tag Team Champions

March 7, 2017 | Posted by Larry Csonka

– At yesterday’s NJPW 45th Anniversary event, Hiroyoshi Tenzan & Satoshi Kojima defeated Champions Tomohiro Ishii & Toru Yano to win the IWGP tag team titles. Matt Hardy took notice…

– Matt Hardy continues to Tweet back and forth with WWE Raw Tag Team Champion Karl Anderson…

article topics :

Broken Matt Hardy, Karl Anderson, NJPW, Larry Csonka

