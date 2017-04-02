– Following the Hardy Boys’ surprise return and Raw Tag Team Championship win at WrestleMania, Matt Hardy led the crowd in a “DELETE” chant. The Broken Hardys gimmick wasn’t mentioned during the broadcast; the team is currently in a legal battle with Anthem Media over the rights to the Broken Universe as Impact Wrestling claims they own the gimmick.

The Hardys’ title win makes them eight-time tag team champions in WWE including six WWE World Tag Team Championship reigns, one WCW World Tag Team Championship reign and now the RAW Tag Team Titles.