– Matt Hardy has taken to Twitter to comment on the legal threats sent to him and his family by Impact Wrestling. Impact fired off a cease-and-desist letter to the Hardys on Friday, as well as Ring of Honor and ROH’s PPV carriers, claiming that they owned the rights to the “Broken” gimmick and that the Hardys did not have the right to use them outside of Impact.

While Hardy’s wife Rebecca has been vocal in her criticisms of Impact and parent company Anthem’s tactics (and their owl), Hardy had been mostly silent until now. He wrote on Twitter:

They sent legal threats to @ringofhonor PPV carriers to intimidate them into not airing the PPV, right before it started.. HYPOCRITICAL. https://t.co/4xC6cBNomr — #BROKEN Matt Hardy (@MATTHARDYBRAND) March 14, 2017