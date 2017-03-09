In an interview with TMZ Sports, “Broken” Matt Hardy was asked if there have been talks between the Broken Hardys and WWE. The interview was, of course, in-character and plugged ROH’s 15th Anniversary Show on Friday.

He said: “Currently I am able to go anywhere, but I am with the honorable ring, ROH.”

He said he’s spoke with “every promoter with every major wrestling organization across the world.” They signed with ROH, according to Hardy, when they asked for double what the Bucks of Youth (Young Bucks) were making.

He added: “I have spoken with people from Meekmahan’s show, I have spoken with people from New Japan Wrestling, I have spoken with people in Mexico, I have spoken with people across the globe. Meekmahan, you are on Vanguard One’s radar. We are watching you very, very closely, I have Vanguard One monitoring you 24/7. Meekmahan, if you ever try anything shady on my broken brilliance, I would be the first man to DELETE you!”