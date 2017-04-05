– Matt Hardy’s last interview under his Broken gimmick is online. You can see video of Matt and Jeff Hardy speaking with On Your Mark from Saturday at ROH Supercard of Honor below, along with some highlights:

On Eli Drake making some comments about King Maxel in a previous interview: “I heard what that loudmouth rapscallion, Eli Drake, said about the great King Maxel. Yes, King Maxel is the greatest soul ever known to mankind.”

On blaming the interviewer for Drake’s comments: “Aw, you instigated that, yes. You forced that upon that man [Drake], you programmed him to say that, yes. So for that, I hold you responsible and if the seven deities, if they deem it, if they mandate it, I shall… delete you!”