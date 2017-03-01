wrestling / News

Matt Hardy Teases a Feud With NJPW’s The ELITE

March 1, 2017 | Posted by Larry Csonka

– Matt Hardy posted the following on Twitter in response to a post from Kenny Omega. Omega, along with The Young Bucks, call themselves the ELITE…

article topics :

Broken Matt Hardy, NJPW, The Elite, Larry Csonka

comments powered by Disqus

Spotlights

loading



More Stories

loading