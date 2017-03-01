wrestling / News
Matt Hardy Teases a Feud With NJPW’s The ELITE
March 1, 2017
– Matt Hardy posted the following on Twitter in response to a post from Kenny Omega. Omega, along with The Young Bucks, call themselves the ELITE…
Tonight we cast a magic spell upon Kourakuen Hall. @MattJackson13 @NickJacksonYB @CodyRhodes team up should happen more often. #HonorRising
— Kenny Omega (@KennyOmegamanX) February 27, 2017
Did someone say MAGIC?
Myself & the NEFARIOUS #BrotherNero have eyes on The ELITE & The New Wrestling in Japan.
We'll see you all soon. https://t.co/JzqD4DhtA5
— #BROKEN Matt Hardy (@MATTHARDYBRAND) March 1, 2017