– Matt Hardy posted the following on Twitter in response to a post from Kenny Omega. Omega, along with The Young Bucks, call themselves the ELITE…

Tonight we cast a magic spell upon Kourakuen Hall. @MattJackson13 @NickJacksonYB @CodyRhodes team up should happen more often. #HonorRising

Did someone say MAGIC?

Myself & the NEFARIOUS #BrotherNero have eyes on The ELITE & The New Wrestling in Japan.

We'll see you all soon. https://t.co/JzqD4DhtA5

— #BROKEN Matt Hardy (@MATTHARDYBRAND) March 1, 2017