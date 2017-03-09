– Matt Hardy took to Twitter to warn Impact to air their Expedition of Gold match on tonight’s episode of Impact Wrestling. You can see his post below. Hardy is referencing his match with Jeff as part of a six-man tag match in which they captured the OMEGA Tag Team Championship in Gibsonville, North Carolina as part of the CWF Mid-Atlantic Omega Bowl:

If the #AnthemOwlMen do not air tonight's #EXPEDITIONofGOLD, @Vanguard1AAR will PROCURE the CWF video footage & I'll broadcast it tonight. — #BROKEN Matt Hardy (@MATTHARDYBRAND) March 9, 2017