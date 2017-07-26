wrestling / News

Matt Hardy: We Spent $2500 & 4 Days Creating Final Deletion

July 26, 2017 | Posted by Larry Csonka

– Matt Hardy continues to claim that the final deletion was a creation from himself, brother Jeff and wife Reby, which was also initially financed by them. This is what he recently wrote on Twitter…

