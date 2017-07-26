wrestling / News
Matt Hardy: We Spent $2500 & 4 Days Creating Final Deletion
– Matt Hardy continues to claim that the final deletion was a creation from himself, brother Jeff and wife Reby, which was also initially financed by them. This is what he recently wrote on Twitter…
FUN FACT-Myself, Jeff & Reby spent $2500 & 4 days creating The Final Deletion set, with ZERO help from TNA, as it was our vision & creation.
— REBORN by FATE (@MATTHARDYBRAND) July 25, 2017
I wonder if u would have fought the WWE the same way. Would Vince let u go and let u take your gimmick?
— Into The Game (@Blingmale97) July 25, 2017
No but Vince would have PAID for it all and his talent that's the difference
— Patrick Karnes (@pkarnes1977) July 26, 2017
100%. I never expected "Version 1". WWE never pays you 2 months late & they fund all shots. I created this concept with my $ on my property.
— REBORN by FATE (@MATTHARDYBRAND) July 26, 2017