According to PWinsider, Matt and Jeff Hardy are no longer under contract to TNA Impact Wrestling and are free agents. They are still scheduled to face the Young Bucks in Lakeland, Florida on April 1st doe ROH, and will host of a pre-WrestleMania tailgate party being promoted by WWNLive on WrestleMania Sunday. The belief is that they will return the TNA tag team titles, but will not be returning to drop the belts.

It is March 1st, 2017, 12:01 AM.. The #7Deities have BLESSED my ENCEPHALON and implanted it with even more ABILITIES. My mind has.. WOKEN. pic.twitter.com/fASUTKrMR1 — #BROKEN Matt Hardy (@MATTHARDYBRAND) March 1, 2017