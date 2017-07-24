– Matt Morgan recently spoke with the Wrestling Inc. Podcast, and revealed that he requested his release from GFW. Here are some highlights from his appearance on the show, explaining why he requested his release…

“Here’s the deal. I made an agreement to wrestle with them on weekends, right? Where I didn’t have to leave my 9-5 job, anything like that. And unfortunately it just didn’t work out because they switched it and they started taping on week days and they’re looking to travel. So when I first talking to Jeff [Jarrett] about this, the idea was you know, you guys are 20 minutes from my house, you guys are there on the weekends. As long as you guys are there on the weekends I can do this.”