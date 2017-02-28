– Matt Morgan recently appeared on the Wrestling Inc. podcast, teasing a return to wrestling, here are the highlights…

On His Busy Schedule & Returning to Weekly TV to Wrestle: “I’m trying to balance like 300 things here and still make this show,” Morgan stated. “Not that I’m complaining, [but] I’m working 9 to 5 absolutely crushing sh-t. I’m getting ready for a men’s physique show in June and we’re cutting down my carbs, which makes me cranky and I’ve still got to hit the gym every night and not miss any nights whatsoever, including tonight. [Then I have to] get home, watch RAW and somehow get on this show! Oh yeah, P.S., I’m making my return to weekly broadcast television wrestling for a specific company – I’m not going to name names now – [but it will be] very, very soon. All that is going on, and yet here I still am!”

On Competing in Bodybuilding Competitions: “It’s going to be fun, I definitely have a new physique on me, I’m wondering how it will play out for me in the ring,” Morgan said. “Can I constantly keep that physique? Being a bodybuilder is one thing, but I’ve always said that if I had to wrestle with that low body-fat, I would tear every muscle in my body. So we’re about to put it to the test!”