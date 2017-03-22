– Matt Riddle spoke with Sporting News for a new interview. Some highlights are below:

On Goldberg: “Bill Goldberg can’t wrestle. That’s it. He knows it. The fact that the guy is very bold and claims he does MMA training and I know that’s bulls—. I saw him throw a knee on Rusev his first night back on Raw and he almost broke his hip when he fell on his back and they had him spear him and jackhammer him quick. His work in the ring — people always go it’s Goldberg, he can have a one minute match or whatever. Yeah, it’s one minute because he can’t work more than one minute. If he works more than one minute, it could Botchamania, you know? Even with one minute, it’s Botchamania almost. Let’s be honest, if we get more than a one minute match from Bill Goldberg, it’s gonna suck. So, I hope he only wrestles for one minute whether he wins or loses, whatever. He’s never been my cup of tea. I don’t like how he acts like he’s a shoot-style guy. I hated it when he did commentary for Strikeforce in MMA because he’s not a legit, credible character. He’s an old man who hits a jackhammer and a spear. He can’t even do a kimura. If Bill wants to go in the gym, there doesn’t even have to be cameras, if he wants to roll and train and see what it’s like to be in the ring with a real stallion, he can. Any day, any time. Bill Goldberg is a pro wrestler. I do sport wrestling. I’m a real fighter. I’m a real athlete. I’m a sport athlete. He did football then parlayed that into doing a spear and jackhammer and then WCW let him go 250-0 and he got over. Let me beat Hulk Hogan in one minute, clean, for the title and see how my stock rises. It doesn’t matter who you put in that situation. It just so happens they take the guy that couldn’t wrestle for over a minute or two. And he’s responsible for ruining Bret Hart’s career and others and I could go on. There’s multiple reasons why I don’t like Goldberg and, foremost, it’s because he doesn’t deserve it.”

On wanting to wrestle Brock Lesnar: “I would have so much fun. I’ve actually dreamt about being in the ring with Brock and I don’t do that often because I get in the ring with most people. I just dream of him kicking me really hard and me just jumping back and f—ing him up even harder.”

On WWE watching him: “I know they’re watching (laughs). They like what they see. I think what they’re kind of doing is, you know, when I had the tryout and they said yes and then they kind of strung me around and then said maybe and strung me around a little longer and said no. I think that was a big test. What’s he going to do, quit? Run? Try to go back to MMA? What’s he going to do? I think what I did was I stuck to my guns and I was like you’re not going to sign me? Awesome. I’m going to make you guys regret that decision.”