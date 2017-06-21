– Matt Taven, who teamed with Mike Kanellis in ROH & NJPW, and was part of the Kingdom Stable with both Mike and his wife Maria, spoke with Sports Illustrated, and shared his thoughts on the couple making their WWE debut at MITB…

“I love it. When Mike and I tagged together, we both found ourselves and our comfortableness in the wrestling ring. We’ve remained the closest of friends, and we opened a wrestling school together in Rhode Island. We watch all the shows together, so we got to watch his big debut, and I couldn’t be happier for Mike and Maria.”