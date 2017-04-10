– Mauro Ranallo took a shot at JBL on Twitter after reports surfaced this weekend that he was not returning to WWE over his problems with his fellow announcer. Several major media outlets have been reporting on JBL’s alleged history of bullying other WWE employees, which is said to be what led Ranallo to take time away from the company and now will not be brought back for the rest of his contract.

Ranallo returned to social media today and, among other tweets, took a shot at JBL in reply to a user-posted video of JBL getting knocked out by Bart Gunn during the Brawl For All tournament in 1998:

.@ShinsukeN Bart Gunn knocks out JBL pic.twitter.com/cgDT8itZDY — Best Wrestling Pops (@WrestlingScenes) April 9, 2017

.@ShinsukeN This ones for you @mauroranallo, you might also like it @MattJackson13 — Best Wrestling Pops (@WrestlingScenes) April 10, 2017

Loved it when it first happened. Love it even more now.👊 https://t.co/IcfLAisFhh — Mauro Ranallo (@mauroranallo) April 10, 2017

Ranallo also thanked wrestlers for supporting him as well as his Showtime Boxing family, though WWE was notably not mentioned. He also used a #BringTHISToTheTable hashtag in reference to his goal of 200,000 Tweets: