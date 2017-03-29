– Mauro Ranallo took to Twitter to give some well-wishes to his fellow WWE workers for WrestleMania. Ranallo, who has been out due to his battle with bipolar disorder, gave an update and said that he’s “stronger” while suggesting that he will not be present at WrestleMania:

Feeling love from everyone. I am stronger. I want to wish my @WWE family another AMAZING #WrestleMania #KeepUpTheGoodFight #MentalHealth — Mauro Ranallo (@mauroranallo) March 29, 2017

Ranallo noted last week that his doctors had advised him to stay off social media for his health. His friend, MMA’s Bas Rutten, said in an interview he believes Ranallo will be back “very soon.”