– Mauro Ranallo was not present at Smackdown for the second week in a row. Tonight’s episode of Smackdown was called by JBL, Tom Phillips and David Otunga, with Phillips noting that Ranallo is out sick this week.

Ranallo missed last week’s show due to winter weather in the Northeast. The announcer has been quiet on social media since before last week’s episode; his last post on Twitter was in reference to his missing last week’s episode, a change from his usual active social media profile: