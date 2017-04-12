wrestling / News

Mauro Ranallo Praises AJ Styles, Roman Reigns & More on Twitter

April 12, 2017 | Posted by Larry Csonka

– Mauro Ranallo was active on Twitter during last night’s episode of Smackdown, answering fan questions and praising several members of the WWE roster…

article topics :

Mauro Ranallo, WWE, Larry Csonka

Loading...
comments powered by Disqus

Spotlights

loading



More Stories

loading