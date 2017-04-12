wrestling / News
Mauro Ranallo Praises AJ Styles, Roman Reigns & More on Twitter
– Mauro Ranallo was active on Twitter during last night’s episode of Smackdown, answering fan questions and praising several members of the WWE roster…
@wwe I'm going to cancel my WWE @WWENetwork Sub if you don't make things right with @mauroranallo He's the main reason I watch #Smackdown
— Shaheed Malik (@mrshaheedmalik) April 11, 2017
@mauroranallo In the name of positivity, who were some of the WWE talent that treated you the best? Loved your work btw!
— Mikey Lutter (@LutterMikey) April 11, 2017
Thanks.Will always have a soft spot for people like @AJStylesOrg @ShinsukeN @KarlAndersonWWE @LukeGallowsWWE but so many others too! https://t.co/3Y0C6GSHfm
— Mauro Ranallo (@mauroranallo) April 11, 2017
@mauroranallo I will cheer for @WWERomanReigns if you don't leave Wwe!!!!! 😭
— C-BASS (@romero_isaak) April 11, 2017
Ok you made me chuckle but @WWERomanReigns is a class act and one of the hardest workers in the biz. #Respect https://t.co/QzFxLeMxxs
— Mauro Ranallo (@mauroranallo) April 11, 2017
@mauroranallo just re-watching the #CWC and remember how important commentaries are, I can feel your passion for wresting and I love It💕
— Luiz Rockatansky (@RockMachine_) April 11, 2017
Thank you! Working with @WWEDanielBryan was one of the most enjoyable experiences of my career. Cruiserweights rule! 👊 https://t.co/HOPr4z8del
— Mauro Ranallo (@mauroranallo) April 11, 2017
Maintain that @mauroranallo 's call on the Miz/Dolph career match is one of my favourites in modern history! Beautiful storytelling from all
— Jamie Wilson (@jamiewilson487) April 11, 2017
One of my favorite matches. @HEELZiggler & @mikethemiz are two terrific talents! 👊 https://t.co/9HxSKVVKBR
— Mauro Ranallo (@mauroranallo) April 11, 2017