– During a recent edition The Wrestling Observer Radio (via WrestlingInc.com), Dave Meltzer addressed Mauro Ranallo’s surprising return to WWE as the play-by-play announcer for NXT. Ranallo returned as an announcer for last night’s NXT TV tapings.

Ranallo had disappeared from WWE programming after March 14 and was reportedly dealing with depression. There were also rumors of Ranallo being bullied by WWE announcer JBL. It was later reported that Ranallo and WWE agreed to a mutual parting of ways. And then Ranallo surprisingly announced that he’d be announcing for NXT.

According to Meltzer, WWE didn’t want Ranallo on the outside talking about what happened to him in the company, and he’s also good at his job. He stated on why Ranallo returned to WWE through NXT: “He’s on a show that most of the people that run WWE production don’t go to. So that’s kind of the key right there. So he’s in a different world, working the Orlando shows and the TakeOvers and not the high pressure shows, so to speak. And it’s a lot of tapings during the middle of the week.”

It was stated that after WWE and Ranallo parted ways earlier this year, Ranallo is now working under a “new multi-year contract” as the play-by-play announcer for NXT. Ranallo as the announcer of NXT also keeps him away from JBL as well, which is also something that had to happen for Ranallo to return.