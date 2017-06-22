– Mauro Ranallo’s time away from WWE is at an end. The announcer, who left the Smackdown brand earlier this year, took to Instagram to announce that he will be returning to the air for the company as part of the NXT brand.

Ranallo again shot down rumors that his leaving Smackdown (which was, at the time, believed to be the end of his run with the company) was due to bullying from JBL, writing, “WWE and I mutually agreed to end my responsibilities on SmackDown having nothing to do with rumors about disputes. As I remained under contract with WWE, we discussed a variety of options.”

He added, “Despite originally agreeing to part ways, there was always a desire to continue working together. We have come to terms on a new agreement that benefits both WWE and me, and I am thrilled to announce I will now be part of the NXT broadcasting team.”

Ranallo noted on Twitter that he will start up at the Full Sail NXT tapings on Friday. Triple H commented on the news, posting: