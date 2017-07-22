wrestling / News
Maury Povich Responds To Tweet From Reby Hardy
In a post on Twitter, Reby Hardy posted a photo of her son looking similar to his father Matt Hardy. She said that it didn’t appear as though they needed to go on The Maury Show. Maury Povich (or at least the person running the Twitter account for the show) responded.
Guess we can cancel our appearance on @TheMAURYShow #YouARETheFather pic.twitter.com/Rl7Cz8IXfd
— Reby Hardy (@RebyHardy) July 22, 2017
I wouldn't be so sure…stranger things have happened on @TheMAURYShow @RebyHardy! https://t.co/00qW4ACIWy
— The Maury Show (@TheMAURYShow) July 22, 2017