– Melina recently spoke with memorabiliaguy.com, here are the highlights…

On The State of Women’s Wrestling Today: I think it’s amazing. It’s incredible to see and it makes me so happy. It’s so weird where I keep thinking of “back in my time” which wasn’t really that long ago. I appreciated people in the past – back in the 60s and everything. People talk about the “women’s revolution” and I’ll tell them that the women’s revolution started in the beginning on women’s wrestling. Women have been such a minority in wrestling, and it’s been a novelty. For a time, even though there were some serious wrestlers, it was still seen as a novelty back before me. And now, from my time, I felt like I was the only girl wrestling in my school. Maybe there would be another one who would come in every so often, but it was such a rare thing to see. So when I got into OVW, it was such a beautiful thing to have three girls! But now there are so many women, and it’s so amazing that women can go anywhere and have people to work with.

On Her Experience Breaking Into Wrestling: It wasn’t the worst experience. I was very shy, very quiet and I could see how people would probably not want to hire me because I’m not this larger than life person. But when the WWE gave me a contract it was such a blessing because they took a chance on me. And that opportunity gave me the courage and the ability to fulfil a dream. So in ways it was very great and a great experience but in other ways it was a transition, coming in when the top girls like Trish and Lita were coming out. So we were are a low and people didn’t want to watch as they were heartbroken about their favorite girls leaving. So we were in a weird place at that time. I think that back then there wasn’t a lot of hardcore women’s wrestling – we only had a limited time. But at the same time, people appreciated it in their own way. Even now we see the likes of Sasha Banks and Charlotte, and I still hear people complaining. So in my mind I think – appreciate what you’ve got now, because when they’re gone and the new generation comes up, you’re going to miss these girls.

Do you think that’s something that has changed in modern wrestling, that there’s less sexualisation of women’s wrestling, or is it still prevalent?: I think there is sexualisation, but not just in wrestling, in all of media, there’s always that element. I can’t say that it’s not there anymore but that’s kind of part of life, because we do that to men too! But there’s more wrestling and more fighting out there, UFC and Boxing and everything. Women are stepping up and realizing “Hey, I’m more than just this. I’m more than just an object, and a person who just puts on make-up and dresses up. I’m more than this.” And so now society is seeing this and embracing it. Now it’s being more accepted.