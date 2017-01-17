– It appears that Michael Cole is more interested in being off-camera for WWE than on. PWInsider (per Wrestling Inc) reports that Cole is becoming more and more interested in moving from his commentary job to a behind-the-scenes role. Cole handles parts of WWE’s production work and works with up-and-coming announcers in honing their skills.

There is no word on when Cole might fully transition off-screen, but there has been more talk of hit happening as of late. Cole has been on-screen for the company since he debuted as a backstage interviewer in 1997, and transitioned to the Raw announce team later that year.