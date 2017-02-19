Michael Elgin will launch his own promotion, Glory Pro Wrestling in the St. Louis area. The first event is called “Crowning Achievement”. Elgin vs. Matt Riddle for the Progress Atlas Championship is the main event. There will also be first round Crown of Glory tournament matches. Those set to appear include Curt Stallion, “All Ego” Ethan Page, Shigehiro Irie, Jake Something, Shane Sabre, Danny Adams and more. Elgin also has other names appearing at future 2017 shows, including Cody Rhodes, Pentagon Jr., and Sami Callihan. Tickets are $15 at the door. IT happens at 405 E. 4th Street in Alton, IL. Doors open at 2 PM and bell time is at 3 PM.