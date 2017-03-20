– Raw needs a new General Manager. During tonight’s opening segment, Mick Foley was “fired” by Stephanie McMahon as the General Manager. You can see a picture and video from the segment below. Foley came to the ring and talked about taking a leave of absence after his actions last week, but then changed his mind. He said he was given cue cards before he walked out and began to take shots at Triple H and Stephanie McMahon before McMahon came to the ring and fired him.

Foley has been planning to take time off in order to undergo hip replacement surgery.