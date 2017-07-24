wrestling / News
Mick Foley is a Fan of Naomi’s Custom Title Belt
July 24, 2017 | Posted by
– Mick Foley posted the following on his Facebook, showing his love for Naomi’s custom WWE Women’s title belt…
DO YOU FEEL THE GLOW?
I do! Naomi’s entrance is unlike anything I have ever seen in #WWE and now she has a championship title…it’s still a #BELT to me…that is equally unique. A great look for a great #SmackDownLive #WomensChampion. I’m really looking forward to her #SummerSlam match with Natalya, and hope it is given a place on a packed card where it can shine.
– Naomi responded with the following…
Thank you @RealMickFoley so much😌😘🙈😏😁 you lit up my morning https://t.co/6JA3g1fOkP
— Trinity Fatu (@NaomiWWE) July 24, 2017